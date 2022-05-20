Blue Ridge CASA in need of volunteers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A judge swore in new volunteers to help children who are going through the foster care system on Friday morning in Harrisonburg. Blue Ridge CASA saw its three newest Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) sworn in, but the organization is looking for more help.

“Their sole purpose is to advocate for what is in the best interest of the child and those kids that we’re serving are children who have experienced abuse and neglect so definitely kids that are at high risk,” said Sherri McKinney-Frantz, the CEO of Blue Ridge CASA.

Blue Ridge CASA’s new volunteers completed a seven-week training program that prepared them for their roles before they were sworn in by a judge who will then appoint them to a child in need.

“The idea of being able to be a solid fixed point in a teen’s life who is otherwise getting a ton of upheaval, to me that feels like it’s going to be the most satisfying part of it,” said Maggie Stiefbater, one of the newly appointed CASAs.

Stiefbater said she began looking for volunteer opportunities last year and eventually found Blue Ridge CASA.

“If everyone could just change one or two people’s lives then there would be enough help to go around,” said Stiefbater. “There’s a real need for more people here who are bringing information and being more human in a system that can be very in-personal.”

CASA’s advocate on behalf of children going through the foster care system in court and try to look out for their best interests while providing stability in their lives.

“I’m most looking forward to that relationship with the child, being a pillar during a very crazy time in their life and helping them grow toward a safe and permanent home and making sure they feel safe,” said Sarah Strickler, a newly appointed CASA.

The organization helps children from Harrisonburg all the way down to Buena Vista and has a great need for more volunteers. Currently, they are only able to serve around 45% of the children in the area who need a CASA.

“The need is huge. As I said before we’re serving the kids that are at the highest risk in our community and there’s research that shows that kids who have a CASA do better,” said McKinney-Frantz.

McKinney-Frantz asks anyone interested in volunteering to give Blue Ridge CASA a call.

“If you’re looking for a way to impact a child’s life forever this is an incredible opportunity so I would just encourage people to reach out to us,” she said.

You can learn more about the organization and sign up to volunteer here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.