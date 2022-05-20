Bringing the heat this weekend

FRIDAY: Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Decreasing clouds overnight. Breezy during the evening. Mild and slightly humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds arriving for the afternoon and turning hot and slightly humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible after 2pm but most stay dry and if you do receive rain, it will be brief and limited.

A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s and some clouds. Scattered clouds for much of the evening, clearing some after midnight. A stray shower or storm in the area before 10pm. Slightly humid and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing after 2pm out ahead of a cold front. We may see an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds the main threat. Very warm for the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and feeling slightly muggy.

Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the area until about midnight as the cold front passes. An isolated strong to severe storm early with damaging winds being the primary threat. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Feeling slightly humid.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A few scattered showers will be with us throughout the day as we stay mostly cloudy. Not a washout and not everyone will see rain. Warm during the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. A few scattered showers for the evening and overnight. Again, not a washout and not everyone see rain. Pleasant with overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds around for the day. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mild in the evening under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back down into the 60s. A few spotty showers overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with a stray shower or storm possible, especially in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds decreasing overnight with any rain chance going away. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds around for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next cold front. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

