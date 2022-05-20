Broadway to launch community market on Saturday

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Broadway has a busy weekend ahead as it gears up for the summer. The town’s new Broadway Community Market will launch on Saturday morning.

The market will be set up along Main Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. It’s a rebranding of and expansion of the town’s old farmer’s market which will include non-agricultural vendors for the first time.

“We’re gonna have local produce, local meat providers, we’re gonna have fresh eggs. So if you wanted to come and buy your fresh, locally grown food we will have that here but we’ll also be providing other opportunities for small businesses to participate,” said Cari Orebaugh, Director of Marketing & Development for Broadway.

The market will also include live music and other entertainment like a mobile ax throwing station from Beards and Broads.

“We’re most looking forward to just a new type of attraction to have folks spend the day in Broadway. So it’s either folks that live here and want to spend the day in Broadway and shop with our community market or folks from outside the area that are looking for something to do on a Saturday morning,” said Orebaugh.

The market will run every Saturday through September 10. Throughout the season, the market will also highlight the town’s community assets like the Broadway Rescue Squad.

The town will also hold the grand opening for its newly renovated community pool on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 28.

You can learn more about the Community Market and sign up to be a vendor here.

