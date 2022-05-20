Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County participates in Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 1,500 children signed up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It has been one year since the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County agreed to become an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program sends a free book to children every month up until the age of five.

Analysts projected the organization would reach 900 kids in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham areas based on census data.

“Well we reached 1,500 kids by the end of month two. We are really thrilled by that number and we are still working hard to engage the community and perform community outreach within the organizations that serve this population. We need to reach partnerships that will hopefully sustain this program for years to come,” Program officer Amanda Bomfim explained.

Sign-ups are open year-round. Leaders at the Dolly Parton Foundation say children receive books within 6-10 weeks of registration.

This year, the Community Foundation raised money for the Imagination Library during the Great Community Give, bringing in $7,195, proving books for 285 children for a year.

“It really put warmth in my heart to see these kids so excited to get their first book. Parents have been excited and happy as well. I’ve only gotten positive messages from those parents saying that their children were excited to see their name on the book, to get their mail,” Bomfim said.

The next order for books will be made on June 1. Children within 10 weeks of their fifth birthday will not be able to sign up because their registration will not be processed in time.

For more information on The Community Foundation participating in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, click here. The next book order will be on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.