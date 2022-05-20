Feeling hot into the weekend

FRIDAY: Another thunderstorm complex early Friday morning will clip the area with a few showers and storms very early Friday morning wrapping up by mid morning. Feeling slightly humid in the morning and then more sun. Partly cloudy and turning hot then a drop in humidity for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The first 90 degree day of the season for most. Dry into the afternoon and not humid for the afternoon.

Very warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s with some clouds into the overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s again. Not humid. An isolated storm in the late afternoon and into the evening but most would stay dry. Once again we will watch the potential of a thunderstorm complex that could develop to our west. If it does, we may see a round of showers and storms late Saturday night. Thunderstorm complexes this time of the year can be difficult to predict much in advance so this is why this is something we will continue to monitor. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: More sun to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Another hot day and this is going to be the more humid day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Ahead of a cold front expect some showers and storms late in the day. More likely very late afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected and rain will not be fully widespread. Otherwise a warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cold front likely won’t even cross until overnight.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a good amount of sunshine. A few passing clouds for the day otherwise the sunshine continues. Feeling warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasantly cool overnight with low in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening in the 60s and pleasantly cool overnight with low in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Keeping a few clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

