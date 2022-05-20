Advertisement

Harrisonburg artist showcases pieces inspired by the war in Ukraine

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg artist with personal ties to Ukraine is showing her work inspired by the war at a downtown business.

Natalia Verko has had work shown in galleries in the area, but her exhibition titled: ‘Healed and Torn: A Mediation on Rest, Grief and Anguish’ is personal.

Verko has family in cities like Kyiv, and says she hopes her pieces shine a light on the war for those here in the Valley.

“It’s personal for all of us really it’s not just because I have a personal connection I do, but I hope that not just Harrisonburg I mean the whole world is rallying around Ukraine right now. The whole western world of course but I think it’s Harrisonburg specific too in that sense,” Verko explained.

Her works will be up for the remainder of the month at Clementine in downtown Harrisonburg, and there will be a showcase event May 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Any proceeds from pieces sold will go directly to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

