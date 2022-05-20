Harrisonburg organization providing hands-on STEAM activities for kids of all ages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kids in the Valley are learning their ABC’s, colors, and even how to build robots after one Valley mom saw a need for more educational activities for her own kids.

“Learning can be fun,” Snapology Instructor Karalee Reeves said.

That’s the running theme in classes at Snapology of Harrisonburg, a newly-opened section of a national franchise, teaching subjects like the alphabet all the way to biology and robotics.

“They’re learning STEAM concepts but also social development is really important to us. Learning to problem-solve together and do the engineering process as we work through challenges and then of course fun,” owner of Snapology of Harrisonburg Jenny Whiting said.

Whiting, a mom of five, saw a personal need for this type of program after her son took a specific interest in LEGO robotics.

“Gathered his friends together and started learning about LEGO robotics,” Whiting explained. “I bought some of the LEGO sets and other people heard about it and said ‘Hey I wanna do it too!’”

Like dad James DeBoer, who has three kids between ages two and nine enrolled in the program.

“My older son has been having a blast with the robotics and building things and being able to move and she’s in a much different place than he is. She’s learning letters and putting things together,” DeBoer said.

Teachers say they have just as much fun as the kids, like Karalee Reeves, a former elementary school teacher who has rediscovered her passion for teaching.

“They’re actually learning through play and I was like that’s what I want kids to know is that learning can be so much fun and it doesn’t have to just be boring when you’re learning something,” Reeves explained.

Whiting says over 100 kids have participated in the programs since Snapology started in Harrisonburg in January.

