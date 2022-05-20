How to keep your pets cool during the summer

(WHSV) - Not only do people need to stay cool but also our furry companions need special care during the heat.

The first thing you should know is that in the state of Virginia, it is illegal to tether your dog in extreme weather conditions. In the instance of heat, dogs cannot be tethered in temperatures above 85 degrees. Temperatures will get above 85 degrees Friday through Sunday.

When it’s warm out, do not leave your pet in the car while you go somewhere even for a minute. Temperatures can rise very quickly inside cars and when you combine that with the stress dogs deal with in this situation, it’s not good and can be deadly.

Tiffany Corbin of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said to also be aware of how hot pavement is walking your dog.

“Asphalt being black will heat up so fast and get so hot. I always like to say if you can put your hand on the pavement and leave it there for 10 seconds and you can’t leave it there, it’s probably too hot for your pet. We have shoes that we can walk on and pets don’t have that and paw pads can be extremely sensitive,” said Corbin.

Corbin also said older or overweight dogs are prone to overheating along with dogs that have dark coats or flat faces.

While temperatures are going to be hot the next few days, keep in mind that it’s only going to get hotter more often as we head into summer.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.