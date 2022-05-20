Advertisement

JMU cornerback McCormick enters transfer portal

Another key member of the James Madison defense has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Another key member of the James Madison defense has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another key member of the James Madison defense has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cornerback Wesley McCormick made the announcement Friday afternoon with a post on Twitter. McCormick has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCormick missed nearly all of the 2021 season due to injury but he was a two-year starter at JMU. He started seven games during the 2021 spring season while making 11 starts during the 2019 campaign. He racked up 68 tackles and three interceptions during his time with the Dukes.

McCormick’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just a few days after James Madison star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey announced he has also entered the portal.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

The James Madison baseball team suffered a loss in its return home Thursday night.
JMU drops series opener to UNCW in extra innings
Staunton High School has new football head coach.
Michael Bell Jr. named Staunton football head coach
Michael Bell Jr. named Staunton High School football head coach
Michael Bell Jr. named Staunton High School football head coach
The Valley District and Bull Run District Track & Field Championships were held Wednesday...
Valley District, Bull Run District Track & Field Championship Results