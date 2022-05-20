JMU cornerback McCormick enters transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another key member of the James Madison defense has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cornerback Wesley McCormick made the announcement Friday afternoon with a post on Twitter. McCormick has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCormick missed nearly all of the 2021 season due to injury but he was a two-year starter at JMU. He started seven games during the 2021 spring season while making 11 starts during the 2019 campaign. He racked up 68 tackles and three interceptions during his time with the Dukes.

McCormick’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just a few days after James Madison star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey announced he has also entered the portal.

