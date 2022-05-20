Advertisement

Knowing the warning sign for heat illness

Plenty of warm sunshine Thursday
Plenty of warm sunshine Thursday
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Temperatures are getting hot which also means heat illnesses come into play.

Lieutenant Adam Nulty of the Staunton Fire Department said signs of these illnesses can be a notable change in the mental status of a person as someone could quickly become confused or disoriented.

“If you notice that someone you are with is having signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, get them out of the hot environment. Try to get somewhere that is cool. If you’re outside maybe find some shade, if you can get somewhere inside with air conditioning that would be better. Remove any hot clothing, and try to get some cool rags on them to cool them down. Get them something to drink like water or a sports drink like Gatorade or Powerade,” said Nulty.

These are steps you should take after calling 911 while you wait for help.

