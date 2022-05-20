Advertisement

Local high school students build electric vehicles for Shenandoah Valley Electric Vehicle Grand Prix

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students from 11 area high schools have been working on building an electric vehicle after school for the past few months.

Saturday, they will compete to see who built the fastest car in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Vehicle Grand Prix.

This week, students from Harrisonburg High School put the finishing touches and worked out the last kinks on their vehicles to get them ready for race day.

Participating in the Grand Prix and building the electric vehicles was voluntary, but students who are interested in STEM and engineering jumped at the opportunity to get more hands-on learning outside of the classroom.

”I’ve learned a lot the only engineering class I’ve taken so far was unfortunately online so I haven’t had much practical experience working in the shop and so there’s a steep learning curve and I’ve really enjoyed that,” Johanna Mayfield, a student at Harrisonburg High School, said.

The cars came with a guide, but not full instructions on how to build them. Giving students the opportunity to broaden their thinking and problem-solving skills.

”Knowing when to kind of veer off to the instructions like step by step make our own processes when the processes given have not really worked so I think that’s been a big one ... problem-solving has been great,” Emma Swartz, a student at Harrisonburg High School said.

Although some may want to win, the team from HHS just hopes they programmed their car correctly.

”Pass the finish line and then our battery cuts off because that means that we’ve run the race to our fullest potential and used our entire battery life throughout the entire race properly and so ideally we will have properly tested and predicted how long our batteries will last,” Niranjan Aradhey, a student at Harrisonburg High School said.

The race will be held Saturday, May 21 at noon at SVEC’s Rockingham office.

