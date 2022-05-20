Advertisement

New Market gears up for Jammin’ Foods Fest on Saturday

Jammin' Foods Fest
Jammin' Foods Fest(Town of New Market)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Foodies of the Valley, the Town on New Market is hosting an event this weekend right up your alley.

The Jammin’ Foods Fest will have food trucks and a beer and wine garden, along with shopping and live music. Admission is free.

The first Jammin’ Foods Fest happened in 2019 and is back again after a two-year hiatus. Amber Smoot, the Town of New Market’s Events Director, said several hundred people came out in 2019, so she hopes the same for this Saturday.

“We really like to host events here in the town of New Market really just to give our citizens and surrounding communities something fun to enjoy with their family and their friends that can also, you know, also not hit the pocketbooks too hard. That’s why we like to do things that are free admission,” Smoot said.

Jammin’ Foods Fest is happening Saturday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the New Market Community Park. Smoot suggests bringing along some chairs or blankets with you to enjoy the live music.

The Hackens Boys and Josh Davidson Music will be performing.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

city hall
Air3 checks out downtown Harrisonburg
Students at Keister Elementary School enjoy their art lesson on the Keister Nature Trail.
Outdoor learning spaces expanding at Harrisonburg City Schools this summer
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
Last year the Department of Behavioral Health Developmental Services (DBHDS) launched the...
Senator, state agency requesting more funds for mental health transportation