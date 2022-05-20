New Market gears up for Jammin’ Foods Fest on Saturday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Foodies of the Valley, the Town on New Market is hosting an event this weekend right up your alley.

The Jammin’ Foods Fest will have food trucks and a beer and wine garden, along with shopping and live music. Admission is free.

The first Jammin’ Foods Fest happened in 2019 and is back again after a two-year hiatus. Amber Smoot, the Town of New Market’s Events Director, said several hundred people came out in 2019, so she hopes the same for this Saturday.

“We really like to host events here in the town of New Market really just to give our citizens and surrounding communities something fun to enjoy with their family and their friends that can also, you know, also not hit the pocketbooks too hard. That’s why we like to do things that are free admission,” Smoot said.

Jammin’ Foods Fest is happening Saturday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the New Market Community Park. Smoot suggests bringing along some chairs or blankets with you to enjoy the live music.

The Hackens Boys and Josh Davidson Music will be performing.

For more information, click here.

