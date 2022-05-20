Outdoor learning spaces expanding at Harrisonburg City Schools this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the pandemic began, outdoor learning spaces have been a priority for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. It initially started as whiteboards and seating outdoors but is expanding to add large, permanent structures to schools around the Friendly City.

Over $3 million is going toward outdoor projects, like building pavilions at all six elementary schools and both middle schools.

“Harrisonburg is a beautiful place to learn outdoors, first of all, but you see kids light up when they come outdoors,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “You’ll have a pavilion at each school and a pavilion is a true outdoor classroom. It’s got an instructional board of some sorts, it’s got seating. A couple of [schools] have amphitheaters going in because they have natural hillsides that work in that way.”

Keister Elementary School will be getting both a pavilion and an amphitheater, but still has other outdoor learning spaces that kids have been utilizing, like the Keister Nature Trail, where art teacher Brooke Imber said she has been taking students all week.

“[Students] can so easily find something to pick up and create with or if they don’t want to create, they can just observe, which is one of the huge things we learn in the classroom. Take a step back, observe and relax,” Imber said.

The possibilities are endless, and Imber said she is always excited to take the students outside because they get so excited.

“We have Stump School where we have a bunch of different stumps in the woods where students can sit and reflect and talk about things. We’re currently working on building a fort that we’re going to call the Friendship Fort,” Imber said.

To be more cost-efficient, building the outdoor learning spaces at the eight schools will happen in phases, starting with construction at Keister Elementary School and Spotswood Elementary School this summer. Some federal money will go toward these projects.

Dr. Richards said it could take up to two years for all the learning spaces to be completed.

“Standardized testing, unfortunately, becomes the center of so much that we do, that kids get bored, sleepy. That’s no fault of our teachers and educators, it’s the fault of the system being so focused on rote memorization,” Dr. Richards said. “Getting kids out into nature wakes kids up and enlivens them.”

Dr. Richards said these spaces are great not just only for the normal education system, but will also come in handy if the pandemic worsens or another one comes along.

