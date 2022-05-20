Advertisement

Outdoor learning spaces expanding at Harrisonburg City Schools this summer

Students at Keister Elementary School enjoy their art lesson on the Keister Nature Trail.
Students at Keister Elementary School enjoy their art lesson on the Keister Nature Trail.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the pandemic began, outdoor learning spaces have been a priority for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. It initially started as whiteboards and seating outdoors but is expanding to add large, permanent structures to schools around the Friendly City.

Over $3 million is going toward outdoor projects, like building pavilions at all six elementary schools and both middle schools.

“Harrisonburg is a beautiful place to learn outdoors, first of all, but you see kids light up when they come outdoors,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “You’ll have a pavilion at each school and a pavilion is a true outdoor classroom. It’s got an instructional board of some sorts, it’s got seating. A couple of [schools] have amphitheaters going in because they have natural hillsides that work in that way.”

Keister Elementary School will be getting both a pavilion and an amphitheater, but still has other outdoor learning spaces that kids have been utilizing, like the Keister Nature Trail, where art teacher Brooke Imber said she has been taking students all week.

“[Students] can so easily find something to pick up and create with or if they don’t want to create, they can just observe, which is one of the huge things we learn in the classroom. Take a step back, observe and relax,” Imber said.

The possibilities are endless, and Imber said she is always excited to take the students outside because they get so excited.

“We have Stump School where we have a bunch of different stumps in the woods where students can sit and reflect and talk about things. We’re currently working on building a fort that we’re going to call the Friendship Fort,” Imber said.

To be more cost-efficient, building the outdoor learning spaces at the eight schools will happen in phases, starting with construction at Keister Elementary School and Spotswood Elementary School this summer. Some federal money will go toward these projects.

Dr. Richards said it could take up to two years for all the learning spaces to be completed.

“Standardized testing, unfortunately, becomes the center of so much that we do, that kids get bored, sleepy. That’s no fault of our teachers and educators, it’s the fault of the system being so focused on rote memorization,” Dr. Richards said. “Getting kids out into nature wakes kids up and enlivens them.”

Dr. Richards said these spaces are great not just only for the normal education system, but will also come in handy if the pandemic worsens or another one comes along.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

city hall
Air3 checks out downtown Harrisonburg
Jammin' Foods Fest
New Market gears up for Jammin’ Foods Fest on Saturday
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
Last year the Department of Behavioral Health Developmental Services (DBHDS) launched the...
Senator, state agency requesting more funds for mental health transportation