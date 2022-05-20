Advertisement

Village to Village to host fundraiser for Ukraine

The evening will be filled with traditional Ukrainian food, a silent auction, and stories from...
The evening will be filled with traditional Ukrainian food, a silent auction, and stories from families that had to leave their country.(Village to Village)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In an effort to help those struggling in Ukraine, the nonprofit Village to Village is hosting an event to raise money for refugees.

The event is happening May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Barn at Mill Creek on Port Republic Road. The evening will be filled with traditional Ukrainian food, a silent auction, and stories from families that had to leave their country.

Organizers say the evening is more suitable for adults as some pictures and stories may not be appropriate for children.

You have until May 22 to get tickets. There is limited seating available. Those interested can click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,847 Friday
One of the pieces on display at Clementine in Harrisonburg by Natalia Verko.
Harrisonburg artist showcases pieces inspired by the war in Ukraine
Robotic frog being programmed at Snapology of Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg organization providing hands-on STEAM activities for kids of all ages
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brochures at the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and...
Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County participates in Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 1,500 children signed up