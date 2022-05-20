Village to Village to host fundraiser for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In an effort to help those struggling in Ukraine, the nonprofit Village to Village is hosting an event to raise money for refugees.

The event is happening May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Barn at Mill Creek on Port Republic Road. The evening will be filled with traditional Ukrainian food, a silent auction, and stories from families that had to leave their country.

Organizers say the evening is more suitable for adults as some pictures and stories may not be appropriate for children.

You have until May 22 to get tickets. There is limited seating available. Those interested can click here.

