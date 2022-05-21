Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates are asking Gov. Glenn Youngkin to reverse course on a new telework policy he rolled out earlier this week.

One of those Democrats, 57th District Del. Sally Hudson, said not only has telework been successful during COVID, but it has actually been vital since before the pandemic. Now she and several of her colleagues are trying to share that message with the governor.

“They feel like this news is pulling the rug out from under them,” Hudson said in a phone interview with NBC29.

In the two-page letter, an argument against the governor’s telework policy was formed. The lawmakers say the proposal, which would require every state employee to work full-time in person unless they have an exemption, will do more harm than good.

Among their reasons: the past two years have proven remote working can be just as effective, and it helps attract people who may have opportunities in the private sector.

“It just expands the set of people that you can recruit from, and especially in a lot of tech-heavy jobs in communities like ours, that’s a pool of talent that you want to attract,” Hudson said.

When Youngkin announced the policy, he said “creative, innovative, and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction” for state employees.

Youngkin’s policy would go into effect after the July 4 holiday.

