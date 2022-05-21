Advertisement

EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU

EMU baseball star Jaylon Lee transferring to JMU
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final season of college baseball.

Lee announced last Saturday that he is transferring to James Madison for his final season of eligibility:

“Going into the (transfer) portal, I was just kind of looking at other schools too,” said Lee. “But I knew for sure that JMU, once they reached out, that would be a no-brainer for me.”

Lee was a standout at the NCAA Division III level for EMU. He was an All-ODAC performer, who blasted 30 home runs and registered 132 RBI to go along with a .332 career batting average. Last summer, he was an all-star in the Valley Baseball League as a member of the Woodstock River Bandits. He hit .270 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in the VBL. He plans to play for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer.

“I just love being coachable,” said Lee. “There’s always something new that you can add to your game or another level of focus that you can go to.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of...
Small earthquake reported in Louisa County
The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school