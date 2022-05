EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final season of college baseball.

Lee announced last Saturday that he is transferring to James Madison for his final season of eligibility:

โ€œGoing into the (transfer) portal, I was just kind of looking at other schools too,โ€ said Lee. โ€œBut I knew for sure that JMU, once they reached out, that would be a no-brainer for me.โ€

Lee was a standout at the NCAA Division III level for EMU. He was an All-ODAC performer, who blasted 30 home runs and registered 132 RBI to go along with a .332 career batting average. Last summer, he was an all-star in the Valley Baseball League as a member of the Woodstock River Bandits. He hit .270 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in the VBL. He plans to play for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer.

โ€œI just love being coachable,โ€ said Lee. โ€œThereโ€™s always something new that you can add to your game or another level of focus that you can go to.โ€

