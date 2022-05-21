EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final season of college baseball.

Lee announced last Saturday that he is transferring to James Madison for his final season of eligibility:

“Going into the (transfer) portal, I was just kind of looking at other schools too,” said Lee. “But I knew for sure that JMU, once they reached out, that would be a no-brainer for me.”

Lee was a standout at the NCAA Division III level for EMU. He was an All-ODAC performer, who blasted 30 home runs and registered 132 RBI to go along with a .332 career batting average. Last summer, he was an all-star in the Valley Baseball League as a member of the Woodstock River Bandits. He hit .270 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in the VBL. He plans to play for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer.

“I just love being coachable,” said Lee. “There’s always something new that you can add to your game or another level of focus that you can go to.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.