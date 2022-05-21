Advertisement

Food pantries gear up for summer feeding programs

By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - As students get ready for summer break, local food pantries are preparing too.

Now that breakfast and lunch won’t be available to Valley children, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is gearing up to bridge that gap.

“We’ll be serving about 300 kids in the Valley and on the other side of the mountain,” said BRAFB Partner Engagement Manager, Robin Swecker.

Swecker told the story of a woman who cares for five children.

“Her income isn’t going to change, but breakfast and lunch is going to go away, so she’s going to have to figure that piece out. She was talking about how grateful she is for being able to go to a pantry,” Swecker said.

About one-in-twelve children in the Blue Ridge area will experience food insecurity, according to the food bank. Sometimes families are able to make ends meet, and sometimes they aren’t. However, too often, Swecker said caretakers make sacrifices.

“The adults that we know skip meals, and we don’t realize they’re skipping meals. They do that so their kids have enough,” she said.

There’s a neighborhood produce market in Harrisonburg, and their summer feeding program provides breakfast and lunch, and some locations offer dinner. To learn more about their programs, visit their website.

“Everybody needs a hand up sometimes. We just need to make sure everybody has enough to eat,” she said.

To learn more about volunteering or donating to BRAFB, click here.

