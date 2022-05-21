Fort Defiance softball wins showdown, improves to 19-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fort Defiance softball team remains unbeaten after another impressive win Friday night.

The Indians defeated Riverheads, 9-0, in a matchup of the top two teams in the Shenandoah District. With the win, Fort Defiance clinches the Shenandoah District title. The Indians improve to 19-0 overall (11-0 Shenandoah District).

Bert fires no-hitter for Blue Streaks

Harrisonburg right-handed pitcher Evan Bert, a VCU signee, fired a no-hitter Friday night to lead the Blue Streaks baseball team to an 8-0 win over Patrick Henry in Region 5D sub-regional play. Bert racked up 12 strikeouts to help HHS clinch a spot in the Region 5D Tournament.

