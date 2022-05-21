Advertisement

Fort Defiance softball wins showdown, improves to 19-0

Fort Defiance softball defeats Riverheads, improves to 19-0 overall
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fort Defiance softball team remains unbeaten after another impressive win Friday night.

The Indians defeated Riverheads, 9-0, in a matchup of the top two teams in the Shenandoah District. With the win, Fort Defiance clinches the Shenandoah District title. The Indians improve to 19-0 overall (11-0 Shenandoah District).

Bert fires no-hitter for Blue Streaks

Harrisonburg right-handed pitcher Evan Bert, a VCU signee, fired a no-hitter Friday night to lead the Blue Streaks baseball team to an 8-0 win over Patrick Henry in Region 5D sub-regional play. Bert racked up 12 strikeouts to help HHS clinch a spot in the Region 5D Tournament.

For more high school spring sports scores from Friday night, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of...
Small earthquake reported in Louisa County
The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school

Latest News

Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final...
EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU
Lacrosse is not a commonly played high school sport in the Shenandoah Valley but a local club...
High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs
The James Madison baseball team even up its series with UNCW Friday night.
Offensive explosion helps Dukes even series with UNCW
Offensive explosion helps JMU even series with UNCW
Offensive explosion helps JMU even series with UNCW