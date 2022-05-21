High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lacrosse is not a commonly played high school sport in the Shenandoah Valley but a local club is giving athletes a chance to play.

The boys high school team of the Rockingham Lacrosse Club Mud Dogs played a game at Turner Ashby High School’s football field for the first time Thursday night. The team features players from throughout the Shenandoah Valley. None of the VHSL schools in the WHSV coverage area currently sponsor the sport.

“This is what’s so great about the club,” said Jeffrey McKnight, the program director of the Rockingham Lacrosse Club Mud Dogs. “We have players from Bridgewater, from Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Broadway. We also have some from Stuarts Draft and from Buffalo Gap. So we cover the entire Valley, as many players as we can find.”

The club offers opportunities for youth and high school players to compete in the sport of lacrosse.

