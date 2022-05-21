Hot temperatures into Sunday

SATURDAY: A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s and some clouds. Scattered clouds for much of the evening, keeping a fair amount of clouds overnight. A few showers and storms through the early overnight. Not a washout, most don’t see rain. Slightly humid and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds in the early afternoon with more clouds arriving later in the day. Scattered showers and storms developing after 2pm out ahead of a cold front. We may see an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Hot and slightly muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mostly cloudy in the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the area until about midnight as the cold front passes. An isolated strong to severe storm early with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and turning pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few scattered showers will be with us throughout the day as we stay mostly cloudy. Not a washout and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures not rising much, only into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Plenty of clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. A few scattered showers in the area for the evening and overnight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds around for the day. A few scattered showers into the early afternoon but most stay dry. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mild in the evening under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back down into the 60s. A few spotty showers overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun to start with a decrease in clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds overnight with any rain chance going away. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next cold front. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms into the overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day with a few showers and storms possible. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

