Offensive explosion helps Dukes even series with UNCW

The James Madison baseball team even up its series with UNCW Friday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team even up its series with UNCW Friday night.

The Dukes exploded for 18 hits and 15 runs in a 15-6 victory over the Seahawks. Six different players recorded a multi-hit game for JMU with four players (Tre Dabney, Kyle Novak, Nick Zona, Carson Bell) registering three hits each. Dabney, Novak, and Fenwick Trimble each hit a home run for James Madison.

Dabney returned to the lineup after missing five straight games due to injury. He went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored while making a few nice defensive plays in center field. Left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Piccolino tossed 5.2 innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen.

With the victory, JMU improves to 27-25 overall (12-10 CAA). The Dukes have clinched a winning record and have now registered the most CAA wins for the program since 2016.

James Madison will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday at 1 p.m. against UNCW. The Dukes would’ve clinched a spot in the CAA Tournament but are banned from competing for the league championship due to JMU’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

