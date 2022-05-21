Advertisement

Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond

Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival(NBC12)
By Emily Yinger
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days in Richmond, with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday. That bested the previous record of 93 degrees set 60 years ago.

People did what they could to stay cool, but some air conditioning companies are still dealing with supply chain issues leaving some people sweating.

Air companies are slammed with dozens of calls this weekend from people who need help fixing their air conditioning units.

”We’re very busy any time the temperature gets above 90 degrees; you know we’re expecting systems to go down,” said Jason Upton, Owner and Operator of Richmond Heating and Air.

Many of those companies are under extra pressure because of supply chain issues caused by COVID. Technicians may not be able to get your AC up and running for weeks as they wait for manufacturers to send the parts needed to make repairs.

“If you wait until you completely don’t have any air conditioning to act, you could, in theory, this summer, wait 2-3 weeks to get a part. I hope everybody tries to stay cool this weekend, and if anything goes on, obviously call a professional,” Upton explained.

The hot weather didn’t stop people coming to Brown’s Island on Saturday for Dominion Energy’s Riverrock Festival.

“We did not, not consider coming out because our dog was jumping in the River Rock, and she just finished her last round,” said Brandon Brockwell, who traveled from Prince George County to attend the festival.

People found ways to beat the heat, some getting hydrated at a water station, catching a cool breeze at the fan zone and taking it easy on the water on a kayak or paddleboard. Some people even hosed themselves down at the dog jumping event.

“There’s an area off to the side where you can wash the dogs, so I grabbed the hose and put it on my head,” said festivalgoer Nancy.

Most people said that the heatwave didn’t have them thinking twice about coming out for the festival that had returned for the first time since the pandemic began.

“It was never an option to not come out. We’re so happy to have Riverrock back,” stated Richmond native Chris Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy
Mariah Roberts
Riverheads wrestler to represent Virginia at national event
Virginia Capitol.
Civil rights restored to thousands of Virginians
Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country with more...
Fatal traffic crashes increase, what Virginia laws are needed to help

Latest News

Doctor Taison Bell is an expert when it comes to COVID-19.
Dr. Taison Bell leaves special remarks and impact on 2022 graduates
Students, parents, and community members of Broadway gathered Sunday afternoon for a protest...
Broadway community holds protest against sexual assault
A photography and social media studio has recently opened in downtown Staunton.
Virginia Creative Collective opens studio in old escape room
Gas prices continue to rise
From the ground to your gas tank: breaking down the process before the pain at the pump
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022