Valley bookstore hosts award-winning author

Alma Katsu spoke at the Book Dragon Friday afternoon.
Alma Katsu spoke at the Book Dragon Friday afternoon.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Book Dragon in Staunton hosted a conversation with award-winning author Alma Katsu.

Katsu’s latest book, The Fervor, just earned a glowing New York Times review, and it’s story is focused around Japanese Internment Camps. Katsu drew from her loved ones’ experiences during World War II to inform her writing.

Even though the book is historical, Katsu said the story is still relevant today.

“What I find as I write these books is, a lot of times, the things that were issues then are still issues today,” Katsu said.

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to recognize the contribution and influence of AAPI people in the U.S.

“That old addage, ‘if you don’t learn from history you’re doomed to repeat it.’ That’s so true with the internment story. It’s really about the history of racism against Asians in this country. The things you saw back then are still happening today,” Katsu said.

Katsu spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it drove anti-Asian racism and how it ties into the story of The Fervor.

If you’d like to learn more about her book or purchase it, click here. For more information on the Book Dragon, click here.

