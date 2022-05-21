Advertisement

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims being laid to rest

FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a...
FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral.

Final goodbyes for Roberta Drury were set to take place Saturday morning at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, not far from where she grew up in Cicero.

Drury moved to Buffalo a decade ago to help tend to her brother in his fight against leukemia. She was shot to death last Saturday on a trip to buy groceries at the supermarket targeted by the gunman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of...
Small earthquake reported in Louisa County
The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school

Latest News

Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total,...
Biden risks troubled Americas summit in Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air...
Biden, South Korean leader to consult on how to check N. Korea