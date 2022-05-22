Cooling down to start this week

SUNDAY: A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. There may be an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and large hail being the threats. Scattered showers and storms wrapping up by 10/11pm as skies stay cloudy and the cold front passes. Cloudy overnight and turning pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. The cold front that passes through our area Sunday night will stall out to the south as a few disturbances will develop along the front. This will keep it cloudy the entire day with a spotty shower mainly before noon. Showers increase in coverage for the afternoon as they will be scattered on and off. Mild for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A mild evening with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will continue on and off as we go through the evening and overnight, otherwise cloudy. Turning pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers on and off to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers in the morning, turning isolated in the afternoon. Staying cloudy all day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Some spotty showers in the area in the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Staying cloudy through the evening and overnight, with only a spotty shower possible. Pleasant overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy in the morning with a few showers in the area and temperatures in the 50s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the day as it becomes dry by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers during the evening and overnight, otherwise cloudy Wednesday night. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and temperatures in the 60s. Staying partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next cold front. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers in the evening, turning very isolated after midnight. Plenty of clouds with some clearing overnight. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Becoming dry by the afternoon as we see a few peeks of sunshine. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful afternoon. Skies completely clear by the evening and overnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful start to Memorial Day weekend! Just a few passing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

