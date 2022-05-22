JMU baseball falls to UNCW in final game of the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In its final game of the 2021-22 season, James Madison baseball fell to North Carolina Wilmington 9-2 at Veterans Memorial Park. Seniors from the softball and baseball teams were honored before the game.

The Dukes finished the season with a 27-26 record that includes a 12-11 mark in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. The Dukes were not allowed to compete in this year’s conference tournament since JMU Athletics will be joining the Sun Belt Conference in July.

Graduate student and Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter started for the Dukes and went 5.1 innings, striking out four while giving up five runs. Redshirt junior Kyle Novak went 3-for-4 with a run and two doubles.

Although this season came to an early end, head coach Marlin Ikenberry shared his gratitude for the senior leaders on the team.

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished,” he said. “I know they’re going to be successful in life. I feel confident that we’ll see some special things from these players after college.”

JMU baseball will make its debut in the Sun Belt Conference next spring.

