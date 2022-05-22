Advertisement

JMU baseball falls to UNCW in final game of the season

JMU softball and baseball seniors honored before the game
JMU softball and baseball seniors honored before the game(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In its final game of the 2021-22 season, James Madison baseball fell to North Carolina Wilmington 9-2 at Veterans Memorial Park. Seniors from the softball and baseball teams were honored before the game.

The Dukes finished the season with a 27-26 record that includes a 12-11 mark in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. The Dukes were not allowed to compete in this year’s conference tournament since JMU Athletics will be joining the Sun Belt Conference in July.

Graduate student and Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter started for the Dukes and went 5.1 innings, striking out four while giving up five runs. Redshirt junior Kyle Novak went 3-for-4 with a run and two doubles.

Although this season came to an early end, head coach Marlin Ikenberry shared his gratitude for the senior leaders on the team.

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished,” he said. “I know they’re going to be successful in life. I feel confident that we’ll see some special things from these players after college.”

JMU baseball will make its debut in the Sun Belt Conference next spring.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of residents there said that residents are dealing with unsanitary conditions...
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center accused of neglect
Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school
The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of...
Small earthquake reported in Louisa County
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

Latest News

The James Madison baseball team evened up its series with UNCW Friday night.
Offensive explosion helps Dukes even series with UNCW
Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final...
EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU
Lacrosse is not a commonly played high school sport in the Shenandoah Valley but a local club...
High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs
The Fort Defiance softball team remains unbeaten after another impressive win Friday night.
Fort Defiance softball wins showdown, improves to 19-0