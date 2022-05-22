Soap Box Derby returns to Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rotary Club of Rockingham County brought back its annual Soap Box Derby Saturday.

“This is our biggest service project of the year, all the Rotarians come out and help volunteer for the day, and it’s just a really good collaboration between kids in the area, and it gives us good exposure to get out there and let people know what rotary is doing,” Cassie Mowbray, a member of Rotary Club of Rockingham County said.

The derby allows people ages six to 21 to build and race soapbox cars.

The track on Research Drive in Rockingham County is the only curved track in the country.

Drivers race two at a time as they race to the finish line to earn the fastest time.

“It’s just like a really fun competition, it’s pretty low stakes and you can just like have fun and feel the adrenaline rushing through you for a few minutes,” Sophie Hendricks, one of the derby drivers said.

The bracket is set up in a double-elimination format, so contenders have two chances to redeem their times.

“Then in the second round, I raced and the girl I raced against she won in the first round but I won in the second round and it’s like the differentials so whoever has the bigger differential wins so she’s still in, she hasn’t gotten out yet because when you do lose, you stay in until you lose a second time,” Hendricks said.

The winners of Saturday’s races will go on to compete at the International Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio against riders from around the world.

