Virginia Creative Collective opens studio in old escape room

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A photography and social media studio has recently opened in downtown Staunton.

“We have seen a lot of support from not only the community that we knew, but also people that belong to these organizations that we wouldn’t have been connected to otherwise,” Jo Mahaney, co-owner of Virginia Creative Collective said.

The owners of Virginia Creative Collective took an old escape room and turned it into an event space and studio.

“What started as a search for a little photography studio ended up with this idea of a collective with creative businesses co-working together and helping each other grow,” Mahaney said.

Although it is still in the early phases of its remodel, the owners have big plans for the space.

“We’re also hosting classes. I have photography 101 at the end of this month, we have brand basics workshop on June 12. We’re gonna be talking about voice and captivating copy as well as imagery and logos,” Mahaney said.

So far the space consists of rooms for photography classes and sessions for graduations, weddings, and maternity shoots.

“When we found this space, the vision changed because it’s so huge and so unique, and we had its ability to create some customized rooms for some different genres of photography,” Mahaney said.

The owners hope to grow the studio into a place for businesses in Staunton to use for their marketing and social media outreach along with the photography sessions already taking place.

“We were thinking about the businesses in downtown and how great it would be to have a place they could come drop their products off and photographed and get them back real quick, someone to help them set up e-commerce, or the other services we can offer here with brand photography, videography and their Instagram content. How great could that be as a one-stop-shop?” Mahaney said.

They also hope to create a co-working lounge for people running other businesses to work in the same environment, so entrepreneurship isn’t as lonely, as Mahaney said.

