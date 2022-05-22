Advertisement

Wythe County family recovering after storm that destroyed their home

The Osborne family is recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home on Saturday.
The Osborne family is recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home on Saturday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve never seen anything like it and I hope I never do again,” said Martha Osborne.

It was a day they’ll never forget.

Martha Osborne, her husband Ernest and great-grandson are recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home on Saturday. The Osborne’s have lived in Wythe County their whole life and are doing okay, but are still thinking about the chilling experience.

“We had that camper, that’s my husbands pride and joy it was, but they said if it hadn’t have been there, it blew it off the blocks and almost up against the house, but if it hadn’t of been there, it would’ve took the whole thing and probably us with it, it was horrible.”

At this time, WDBJ7 doesn’t know exactly what caused the damage. But Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts shares what might have happened.

“Well it’s not always a tornado. A lot of times you can get what are called straight line winds that come rushing down out of the storm itself and spread out, and sometimes these winds can be equally as strong as a tornado. 60, 70 even 80 miles per hour and can cause extensive damage,” said Watts.

The Osborne family has seen an outpouring of support since the tragedy.

“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world. This community is a really great place. Everybody just cares for you and just comes to check on you.”

The family is now just thankful, it wasn’t worse.

“We’re alive. We’ve lost all, that can be replaced or not, as long as we’re alive.”

A GoFundMe has been set-up for anyone who would like to help the family as they recover.

WDBJ7 is hoping to learn the exact cause of the damage from Wythe County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy
Mariah Roberts
Riverheads wrestler to represent Virginia at national event
Virginia Capitol.
Civil rights restored to thousands of Virginians
Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country with more...
Fatal traffic crashes increase, what Virginia laws are needed to help

Latest News

Doctor Taison Bell is an expert when it comes to COVID-19.
Dr. Taison Bell leaves special remarks and impact on 2022 graduates
Students, parents, and community members of Broadway gathered Sunday afternoon for a protest...
Broadway community holds protest against sexual assault
A photography and social media studio has recently opened in downtown Staunton.
Virginia Creative Collective opens studio in old escape room
Gas prices continue to rise
From the ground to your gas tank: breaking down the process before the pain at the pump
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2022