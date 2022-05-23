Advertisement

ACSO in search of missing person from Middlebrook area

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on April 8, 2022, but was reported Monday by a family member.

28-year-old Alexandria Kaylyn Hale is 5′8″, weighs approximately 165 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Hale also goes by the name Dria.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

