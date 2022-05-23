Advertisement

Auction of tiny house to benefit local missions

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horizon Christian Fellowship of Harrisonburg will be hosting a unique type of auction to fund its missions. The main item to be sold: A tiny house.

The house is 24-feet-long by 14-feet-wide and is just 300 square feet inside. It has three rooms, including a bathroom, bedroom and living room with a kitchen.

Construction began in September 2021, and materials used were donated by more than 15 local businesses.

“The generosity of everybody was just amazing, and so we were able to get almost all entirely brand-new materials donated a hundred percent so that we can auction this off and a hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction go to the missions budget,” Member of Horizon Christian Fellowship Aaron Showalter said.

The tiny house auction, as well as a silent auction and other activities for the community, will be on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Singers Glen Community Center.

For more information, click here.

