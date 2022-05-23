Augusta Health updates visitor policy amid rise of COVID cases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID census at Augusta Health is rising. After admissions as low as 0, the census over the past two weeks has remained in the range of 10 to 15 patients per day.

Masking is required within all Augusta Health facilities. New visitation policy restrictions were effective May 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. You can read more on the updated restrictions here.

Augusta Health’s current inpatient COVID-19 census is 12, with three deaths over the past week. In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 20 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

There were 35 positive cases on Sunday’s report and 24 positive cases on Saturday’s report. COVID testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.

The testing centers and at the MABS (monoclonal antibody) infusion clinic are busy.

Augusta Health’s testing positivity rate for the week of May 8-14 was 23.1%. For the week of May 1-7, the rate was 21.2%. For the month of April, the rate was 11.1%.

The CDC has raised the community COVID-19 level in the SAW area to high. Please remember to:

Wear a mask—people with symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone with COVID should wear a mask to protect others;

Get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms;

Stay current on vaccinations;

Wash your hands and socially distance.

