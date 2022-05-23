Cooler to start this week

MONDAY: Staying cloudy and feeling cool into the afternoon with showers and temperatures that have dropped into the 50s. Showers will continue into the evening. Most of the rain light to steady, only a few heavy pockets in the mix. Areas of fog for tonight and feeling cool.

Overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with fog to start and temperatures in the 50s. The fog will linger for most of the morning. A few spotty showers early mainly across the Shenandoah Valley. As this low pressure is more to our east, the rain will taper off west to east for the rest of the morning. Some drizzle still across the Blue Ridge especially into the afternoon as most everyone dries out. Staying cloudy all day and feeling cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Cloudy and cool through the evening and overnight, patchy drizzle especially along the mountains and ridges. Areas of fog. Cool overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with fog in the morning and temperatures in the 50s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the day. Most stay dry, only an isolated shower or drizzle as this low is still nearby. Mild with highs in the mid 60s. Cloudy for Wednesday night. Overnight lows in the upper 50s with fog again.

THURSDAY: Cloudy in the morning with fog and temperatures in the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day as a warm front starts to lift toward the area but will be slow to do so. Once it moves close, then we’re looking at a few showers and a storm. If the front doesn’t lift until the evening, then any rain holds off. Highs in the mid 70s but timing of the front will determine our day. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Closely watching our next system that will be slow moving and bring another round of rain. How fast this moves in will determine our Friday and Saturday. Rain right now is possible from Friday into Saturday but how fast this next system moves in will determine which day would be more of the washout day. We will keep you updated.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more sunshine. A few passing clouds for the day but warm with highs in the low 80s. Warm into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows around 60.

MEMORIAL DAY: Right now Monday is looking warm and very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

