Crash Sunday night leaves Valley Volkswagen down three cars

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A crash Sunday night at Valley Volkswagen in Staunton leaves many questions unanswered, and the dealership left to pick up the pieces.

“We’ve got three vehicles damaged, one of them badly damaged, thank goodness no one was hurt,” Scott Simons, general manager at CMA’s Valley Dealerships, said.

According to Simons, a truck ran off Lee Jackson Highway Sunday night and hit three cars in the Valley Volkswagen sales lot.

“You know, we can rebuild cars just thank goodness nobody was hurt,” Simons said.

Around 10:15 Sunday night, Simons got the call no dealership wants to hear, especially with recent shortages.

“We’ve already talked about the inventory issues here in the automobile industry and literally this took down half of our inventory at this time,” Simons said.

Three of the six new Volkswagens the dealership has been able to get on its lot will now become insurance claims.

“More than likely that vehicle is totaled, Volkswagen hopefully will help us replace the unit,” Simons said.

Each vehicle will cost the dealerships $2,500 in deductibles, bringing the total to $7,500.

“We contact the insurance company and our insurance company will bring adjusters out and then well assess the damage, obviously anything that’s been fixed will be fully disclosed to the public and to the consumers,” Simons said.

Simons said he is grateful for the law enforcement agencies who arrived on the scene with K-9s to investigate this incident.

”Police officers were out here, K-9s they were literally looking for the individual,” Simons said.

He is also thankful to the community who has been sending in tips and uplifting messages all day Monday.

The investigation is still ongoing, and as of Monday, a suspect has not been caught or identified.

If you have any information to help the investigation, Simons asks that you call the Virginia State Police who are investigating Sunday’s crash.

