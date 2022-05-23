Advertisement

Farm Ministry delivers cheese to Hope Distributed

Hope Distributed
Hope Distributed(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry teamed up with Rockingham Cooperative to deliver pallets of cheese to Hope Distributed supporting counties, including Rockingham, Augusta, Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, and Warren.

Monday’s distribution will push them past the milestone of providing over 525,000 meals and distributing over $760,000 worth of cheese.

“The needs are so great right now,” said Keith Turner, president and executive director of the Farm Ministry and feed division manager of Rockingham Cooperative. “The COVID has increased the demand and needs for food, and the current inflation is driving the cost of food to levels that is unaffordable.”

Turner says they will also be distributing premium ground beef to those in need.

To learn more about the Farm Ministry and their mission, visit their website here.

