Former CAA Commissioner Addresses 2022 Student Athlete of the Week Honorees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner Tom Yeager attended the 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Banquet, where he shared his experience with graduating seniors.

Yeager was selected as the first commissioner of the CAA in 1985. Under his leadership, the conference saw 19 national team champions in five different sports, while two NCAA men’s basketball teams advanced to the Final Four. In the classroom, the CAA produced five Rhodes Scholar student-athletes and 24 NCAA post-graduate scholars. After over 30 years of service, Yeager retired in 2016.

In an interview before the event, Yeager emphasized the importance of education in the student-athlete experience.

“I view myself as an educator because student-athletes benefit from higher education in many ways,” he said. “Recognizing high school student-athletes is very exciting because they are the leaders in our communities and have a bright future in the employment world.”

Yeager urged the graduating seniors to set lofty goals and build their careers on and off the playing field.

“Dream big and work hard, because amazing things can be accomplished in this world.”

