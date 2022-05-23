Advertisement

Former CAA Commissioner Addresses 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Honorees

Tom Yeager
Tom Yeager(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Former CAA Commissioner Addresses 2022 Student Athlete of the Week Honorees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner Tom Yeager attended the 2022 Student-Athlete of the Week Banquet, where he shared his experience with graduating seniors.

Yeager was selected as the first commissioner of the CAA in 1985. Under his leadership, the conference saw 19 national team champions in five different sports, while two NCAA men’s basketball teams advanced to the Final Four. In the classroom, the CAA produced five Rhodes Scholar student-athletes and 24 NCAA post-graduate scholars. After over 30 years of service, Yeager retired in 2016.

In an interview before the event, Yeager emphasized the importance of education in the student-athlete experience.

“I view myself as an educator because student-athletes benefit from higher education in many ways,” he said. “Recognizing high school student-athletes is very exciting because they are the leaders in our communities and have a bright future in the employment world.”

Yeager urged the graduating seniors to set lofty goals and build their careers on and off the playing field.

“Dream big and work hard, because amazing things can be accomplished in this world.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, parents, and community members of Broadway gathered Sunday afternoon for a protest...
Broadway community holds protest against sexual assault
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country with more...
Fatal traffic crashes increase, what Virginia laws are needed to help
The students were protesting how the school has handled recent sexual assault allegations on...
Broadway High School students participate in walkout against sexual misconduct in the school
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy
Del. Sally Hudson 1 of 8 VA House Democrats urging Gov. Youngkin to reverse telework policy

Latest News

JMU softball and baseball seniors honored before the game
JMU baseball falls to UNCW in final game of the season
The James Madison baseball team evened up its series with UNCW Friday night.
Offensive explosion helps Dukes even series with UNCW
Eastern Mennonite University star Jaylon Lee is heading the NCAA Division I level for his final...
EMU baseball star Lee transferring to join JMU
Lacrosse is not a commonly played high school sport in the Shenandoah Valley but a local club...
High school athletes from the Valley competing in lacrosse for Rockingham Mud Dogs