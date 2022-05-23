Advertisement

Friendly City Food Co-op begins glass jar recycling program

Glass jars donated to Friendly City Co-op recycle program
Glass jars donated to Friendly City Co-op recycle program
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any salsa or pickle jars lying around, the Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg has begun a new program for shoppers to put these items to good use.

Customers can now bring in their clean glass jars to be washed and sanitized by staff. The jars are then offered for free use to hold bulk items like seeds and nuts.

Staff says they are happy to cut down on disposable materials and provide this service to shoppers.

“They don’t have to think you know two hours before they come here that I’ve gotta wash out this old pickle jar that I’ve been saving or something like that. They can just come in it’s super convenient for them and helps the community, helps us, helps everything,” Bulk buyer for Friendly City Food Co-op Will Getz said.

Any customers wanting to participate or simply donate their jars can go to any register in the store for help.

