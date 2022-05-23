Advertisement

JMU Athletic Director shares mental health initiatives for students

In a letter posted Monday, James Madison University Athletic Director Jeff Bourne explained the several ways JMU is working to heal together and move forward.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a letter posted Monday, James Madison University Athletic Director Jeff Bourne explained the several ways JMU is working to heal together and move forward.

In Jeff Bourne’s letter to the university, a key point moving forward for JMU will be to understand what it means to create a culture of mentally healthy teams.

JMU Athletics will continue working closely with Student Affairs and the Counseling Center to collaborate on mental health resources and offer new training programs for faculty, staff and students to identify support for those who are struggling.

The university will also work to make health care professionals more accessible and offer more opportunities for students to discuss mental health in a safe and welcoming space.

JMU plans to launch a new 24/7 telehealth program and students will have 12 free counseling sessions per year. Bourne notes JMU will also emphasize mental health accommodations like giving student-athletes excused absences from practice to address health concerns.

There are 17 actions listed in the letter, but Bourne says there is much to on the topic of mental health and more will be added in the future.

