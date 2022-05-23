Advertisement

Pfizer: Data shows strong immune response following 3rd dose of vaccine for kids

(FILE)
(FILE)(KAIT)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pfizer says 6-month-to-5-year-old children who received three child-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine have a strong immune response.

The company published data Monday, May 23, which still needs to be approved by the FDA

“We’ve been waiting on those results,” Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley, a pediatrician with UVA Health, said. “We’ve learned that after about 1,600 children who are tested with that third dose, it did stimulate a strong antibody responses across all age groups.”

Pfizer’s announcement says three child-size doses for this age group were “well tolerated.”

“CDC also recently released sort of preparation documents to help with the planning, presuming that this is going to happen very soon,” Shirley said. “We’re actually distributing that new formulation and making sure everybody is up to speed with how to prepare and administer.”

Dr. Shirley says parents have been waiting for this news.

“For working parent and children in daycare and early educational settings, hopefully, this will help to limit disruptions as well,” Shirley said.

The FDA has tentative meetings set for June to discuss emergency use authorizations that could make young kids eligible for these three doses.

