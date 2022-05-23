Reifsnider transferring to UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is transferring to UVA.

Reifsnider made the announcement with a post on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Excited to announce that I will be grad transferring to UVA for my last year of college baseball! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/5Dg6AecfUZ — Travis Reifsnider (@treif8) May 23, 2022

The Richmond, Virginia native recently finished a stellar season for the Dukes. Reifsnider tied for the CAA lead with 13 home runs while leading the league with a .632 slugging percentage in 2022. He appeared in 100 games and posted a career batting average of .287 at JMU to go along with 56 RBI.

Reifsnider recently received national praise after he changed his jersey to No. 22 in honor of late JMU softball star Lauren Bernett for the final few games of the 2022 season. He was a key player for the Broadway Bruins in 2020 when the team claimed its first RCBL title since 1938.

