Several batches of rain this week

MONDAY: The cold front that passed through our area Sunday night will stall out to the south as a few disturbances will develop along the front. Staying cloudy the entire day with scattered showers on and off throughout the afternoon into the evening. Pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s with rain.

A pleasant evening with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers will continue on and off as we go through the evening and overnight, otherwise cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers on and off to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Patchy fog early. Scattered showers in the morning, turning spotty in the afternoon. Staying cloudy all day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Some spotty showers in the area in the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Staying cloudy through the evening and overnight, with only a spotty shower possible. Pleasant overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy in the morning with spotty showers in the area and temperatures in the 50s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the day as it becomes dry by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy for Wednesday night. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and temperatures in the 60s. Staying partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next cold front. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers in the evening, turning very isolated after midnight. Plenty of clouds with some clearing overnight. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Becoming dry by the afternoon as we see a few peeks of sunshine. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful afternoon. Skies completely clear by the evening and overnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful start to Memorial Day weekend! Just a few passing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a good amount of sunshine. A few passing clouds for the day but very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another nice day! Warm into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows around 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

