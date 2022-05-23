Small earthquake reported in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Fluvanna County early Monday morning.

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 miles west and northwest of Short Pump.

The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. on May 23 (USGS)

The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. in the township of Columbia on May 23.

There have been no reports of any damage.

