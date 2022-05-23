Advertisement

Small earthquake reported in Fluvanna County

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 west northwest of Short Pump.
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 west northwest of Short Pump.(USGS)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Fluvanna County early Monday morning.

Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 miles west and northwest of Short Pump.

The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. on May 23
The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. on May 23(USGS)

The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. in the township of Columbia on May 23.

There have been no reports of any damage.

