Staunton City Council meets in closed session to discuss Equity and Diversity Commission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council will meet in a closed session Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall to discuss and consider prospective candidates to be appointed to the Equity and Diversity Commission.

The discussions and considerations will occur in a closed portion of the meeting. Since the meeting includes a closed meeting, there will be no opportunity for public comment.

The special meeting comes after a heated session earlier this month, where Staunton’s Vice Mayor brought up rescinding the commission as a whole.

Any public portion of the meeting will be available online here.

