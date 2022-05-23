VDOT lifts most lane closures to ease Memorial Day weekend travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead to make it to their destinations safely this Memorial Day weekend. The Virginia Department of Transportation will make travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019 Memorial Day holiday periods.

During the pandemic, traffic volumes and congestion levels decreased. As we see traffic volumes rebound to pre-pandemic levels, it is anticipated that the Memorial Day traffic will also return to those levels. While the travel-trends map cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

Based on the traffic data, VDOT says periods of moderate to heavy congestion on the most recent pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekends were most likely to occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday, and mid-day on Saturday and Sunday.

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com

VDOT says it’s everyone’s duty to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all by practicing the following:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, elderly persons or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

