Advertisement

Crews to start bridge rehabilitation projects across Harrisonburg Thursday

Some temporary lane closures may take place during work, though roads will remain open to...
Some temporary lane closures may take place during work, though roads will remain open to traffic.(City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday, March 26, on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street.

Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North Liberty Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets, and Stone Spring Road between South Main Street and Beery Road.

Impacted roads and bridges will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the project, though temporary lane closures may take place. The bridge rehabilitation projects will be completed in late June.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County Monday morning.
State police investigating fatal crash on I-64 in Augusta County
A crash Sunday night at Valley Volkswagon in Staunton leaves many questions unanswered, and the...
Crash Sunday night leaves Valley Volkswagen down three cars
28-year-old Alexandria Kaylyn Hale was last seen on April 8, 2022, but was reported Monday by a...
ACSO in search of missing person from Middlebrook area
Students, parents, and community members of Broadway gathered Sunday afternoon for a protest...
Broadway community holds protest against sexual assault
New visitation policy restrictions were effective May 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
Augusta Health updates visitor policy amid rise of COVID cases

Latest News

This year’s ValleyFest will showcase a lineup of bands for attendees to enjoy while sipping on...
Massanutten Resort announces return of ValleyFest
The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with...
VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect
Johnson has been released from Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man charged with alleged DUI, multiple hit and runs
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept.
WATCH: Augusta County authorities announce indictment for the murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell