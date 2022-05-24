Crews to start bridge rehabilitation projects across Harrisonburg Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday, March 26, on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street.

Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North Liberty Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets, and Stone Spring Road between South Main Street and Beery Road.

Impacted roads and bridges will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the project, though temporary lane closures may take place. The bridge rehabilitation projects will be completed in late June.

