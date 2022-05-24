Flag order issued in VA following deadly Texas school shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order Tuesday after the deadly Texas elementary school shooting to go into effect immediately.

“Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds,” Youngkin said in the statement.

This is to last through sunset on Saturday, May 28.

