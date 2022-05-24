Harrisonburg PD investgates rollover crash involving juveniles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound in the 100-block of Waterman Drive when it lost control and left the roadway.

The vehicle reportedly traveled more than 450 feet and rolled several times. The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a nearby business extinguished the flames. All occupants exited the vehicle without incident.

Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in this crash, according to Harrisonburg police. The 16-year-old driver and two juvenile passengers were on their way to school, and each was transported to Sentara RMH. Fortunately, none of the students appeared to be seriously injured.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, driving without an operator’s license, and violating passenger restrictions.

The Harrisonburg Police Department wants to remind drivers to maintain safe speeds, wear a seat belt, and drive cautiously, particularly on wet roads. For more safe driving tips, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

If you have information that could assist in the investigation of this crash, please contact Lieutenant Chris Monahan at (540) 432-8905 or email him at chris.monahan@harrisonburgva.gov.

