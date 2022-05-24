Advertisement

Health department offers advice to parents amid formula shortage

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering advice to parents amid the infant formula shortage.

VDH said families should not use “home” recipes or dilute formula in any way as these practices can have severe and sometimes deadly consequences for the child.

Stockpiling formula only worsens the shortage, so only buy a 10 to 14-day supply.

Families can call ahead to stores to see what formula they have before traveling and check smaller markets and drug stores when big stores and supermarkets are out.

When purchasing online, make sure the formula is from trusted distributors. VDH said not to buy anything outside the United States as it is not guaranteed to be FDA compliant.

Parents can also discuss alternative feeding options with their pediatrician.

The shortage is also impacting the Virginia WIC program.

“The Virginia WIC Program continues to navigate through the formula shortage issues,” said State WIC Director Paula N. Garrett, MS, RD. “With the Abbott formula recall, Virginia WIC was able to expand formula options available to our participants. The list of the most recently updated Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions can be located on our webpage at virginiawic.com. The low inventory of formula is causing many of our participants to search at multiple authorized vendors to locate necessary products. In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants; however many of those items are backordered and out of stock as well. Virginia WIC continues to work with our participants and their healthcare providers to help locate the necessary formulas.”

Families can contact their local health departments for further information.

