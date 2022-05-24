Advertisement

HFD gives tips on safe grilling ahead of Memorial Day

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, there will be lots of outdoor gatherings, and plenty of food being prepared on the grill.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department say the holiday kicks off the season most common for grill fires and injuries.

Keeping your grill clean and at least 10 feet away from your home, as well as having someone monitor it at all times are just a few ways to keep your celebration as safe as possible.

“Make sure you create a space for children and pets not to be. I think that oftentimes we forget that, but if you have people over and you’re outside playing just be mindful of that space because we do see an increase of burns as well,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said.

Lt. Stehle adds that people should also be mindful of canopies and low overhanging trees in grilling areas as they can pose a potential fire hazard.

