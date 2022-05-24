Advertisement

Massanutten Resort announces return of ValleyFest

This year’s ValleyFest will showcase a lineup of bands for attendees to enjoy while sipping on a cold drink and enjoying local food options.(Massanutten Resort)
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort recently announced the return of its annual ValleyFest Beer & Wine Festival which will take place Saturday, May 28 from noon to 6:30 p.m. The festival is open to the local community and will feature a day full of live music, local beer and wine options, food and art vendors, and more.

“The local Rotary Clubs are excited to partner with Massanutten Resort for this year’s ValleyFest, an event that is always a fun-filled day that raises money for community initiatives,” said Andy Vanhook, co-producer of ValleyFest.

The event, now in its 21st year, will feature representation from more than 15 breweries and wineries, including MolsonCoors Draft Beers and Seltzers, National Craft Breweries, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing, Mattaponi Winery, Notaviva Craft Fermentations, and more.

In addition, the event will feature limited-release special tappings throughout the day and an abundance of food options like Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Bayou Kitchen, Vova’s Kettle Corn, and Posh Fairy Floss. Each adult admission ticket includes eight beer samples. Additional sample tickets and 12oz pours are available for purchase.

“There is a great need for childcare in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and this year’s ValleyFest proceeds will go toward childcare scholarships in our community” said Vanhook.

This year’s ValleyFest will showcase a lineup of bands for attendees to enjoy while sipping on a cold drink and enjoying local food options. There will be a variety of music genres ranging from country to rock to pop.

Koda and Marie of Chamomile and Whiskey will set the tone for the day with sounds from Americana, Blues, Celtic, Old-Time, and the singer-songwriter tradition of the south from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Pebble to Pearl will take the stage from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., playing funky blues rocks before Parker Barrow Project performs their country grunge renditions from 3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Finally, the high-energy band Tunnels End will keep the party going from 4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Other event vendors will include art booths with options to purchase a plethora of items such as fair trade clothing and accessories, candles and cosmetic items, repurposed home décor, leather goods, and more.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $35 from April 15 – May 27 and tickets purchased at the gate will be $45. Those with a military ID can pay $25 at the door, designated drivers or under 21 years of age can pay $10 and children 10 and under will be admitted for free.

To purchase tickets or get more information on Massanutten’s ValleyFest Beer & Wine Festival, click here.

